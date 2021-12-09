Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Shares Gap Down to $4.18

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $4.00. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTMO)

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

