SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of SPNE opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 71,126 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,824,000 after acquiring an additional 562,268 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 120,357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.