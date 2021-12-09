D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 566 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $112.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $105.02 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

