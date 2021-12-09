D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 312,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.77.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

