American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 43.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in American Tower by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Tower by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 160.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $13,719,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $275.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.16. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

