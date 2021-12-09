BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stake Reduced by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.07.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMRN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.53.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

