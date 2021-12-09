Strs Ohio Sells 14,415 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,415 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $43,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $240.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.43 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The firm has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.35.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

