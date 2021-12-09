Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 119,182 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.22% of Hess worth $52,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Hess by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 519.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

HES opened at $80.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.64. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.88 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. Hess’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

