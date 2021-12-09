Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in Mastercard by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 27,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Mastercard by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,618,000 after purchasing an additional 44,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $342.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.67 and its 200-day moving average is $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.40.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.