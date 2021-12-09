Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Cuts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC raised its position in Diageo by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,858,000 after acquiring an additional 78,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,386,000 after acquiring an additional 58,199 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,755,000 after acquiring an additional 67,531 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Diageo by 71.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after acquiring an additional 533,371 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 911,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $211.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $153.67 and a 12 month high of $213.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

