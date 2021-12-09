Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 1,317 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 276.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 397,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 292,062 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 192,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.19. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $56.07.

