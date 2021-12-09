DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 8,784 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,709 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $62,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $206.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

