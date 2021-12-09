AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Declares Dividend of $0.05

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by 140.0% over the last three years.

Get AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Shares of CBH stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.