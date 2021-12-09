StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of GASS stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $92.37 million, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StealthGas stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 2,023.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 43,110 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of StealthGas worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.