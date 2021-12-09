Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Plans — Dividend of $1.29

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 1.2869 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

STK stock opened at $38.34 on Thursday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund were worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

