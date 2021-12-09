BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 22nd

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $12.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

