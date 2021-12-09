DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 47,673 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 593,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $75,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10,848.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,700,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $208,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.72.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

