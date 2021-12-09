Microsoft Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the software giant on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

Microsoft has raised its dividend payment by 31.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Microsoft has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Microsoft to earn $10.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of MSFT opened at $334.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $209.11 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 560,699 shares of company stock valued at $190,274,257. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

