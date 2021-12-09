Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 47.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 8.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Cigna by 6.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $208.31 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.33.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.77.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

