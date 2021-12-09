YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 49,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $1,396,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $224,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $365.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.78 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

