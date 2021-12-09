Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Masco by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Masco by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Masco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Masco by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Masco by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.15.

MAS stock opened at $68.85 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

