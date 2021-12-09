State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after buying an additional 493,576 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in State Street by 28.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in State Street by 2.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,027,000 after purchasing an additional 94,564 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in State Street by 23.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in State Street by 46.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $92.91 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

