PGGM Investments Purchases 2,981 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.22% of Brown & Brown worth $33,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.7% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.1% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $67.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

