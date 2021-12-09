Ark (ARK) Market Capitalization Achieves $189.47 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Ark has a market cap of $189.47 million and approximately $12.57 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00002877 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,652,915 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

