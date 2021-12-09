A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.62

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.62 and last traded at $82.89, with a volume of 684186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.18.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 64.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.