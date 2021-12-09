Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.98

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 99653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

