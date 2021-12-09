Brokerages Set Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Target Price at $18.79

Shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Clarus Securities lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $92.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.88.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 278.24% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

