Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives 130.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 134.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIVN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Get Rivian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 122.12 on Monday. Rivian has a 12 month low of 95.20 and a 12 month high of 179.47.

In other news, insider Jiten Behl bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 655,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough bought 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 191,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 in the last ninety days.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.