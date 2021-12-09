$0.52 EPS Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,160.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,478 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58,873.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,323,000 after acquiring an additional 769,475 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 187.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 352,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 230,068 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,106,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,854,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 118.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 170,418 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBCF opened at $34.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

