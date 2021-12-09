Insider Selling: Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells C$12,400.00 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$12,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,053,698.40.

Charles Bruce Scott Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 500 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.45, for a total transaction of C$12,225.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.60, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00.

Shares of TSE SEA opened at C$22.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$18.95 and a 12 month high of C$29.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.42. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.15.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.05. Analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.1798519 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.