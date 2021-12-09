The Cushing Renaissance Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.7% over the last three years.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $50.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SZC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

