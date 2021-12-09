Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Fidelity National Information Services has raised its dividend by 20.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fidelity National Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of FIS opened at $108.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 292.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.71.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

