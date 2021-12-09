Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Orion Group posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

ORN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of ORN opened at $4.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $135.42 million, a PE ratio of -62.28 and a beta of 0.88. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 594.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter worth $59,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter worth $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Group in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Orion Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

