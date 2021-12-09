Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 806.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 63,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $166.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

