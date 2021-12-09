Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $6.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

NYSE:NEM opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $2,204,255. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Newmont by 7.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 46.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.6% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 22,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 29.3% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 162,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 36,736 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 18.9% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

