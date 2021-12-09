Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Carrier Global stock opened at $56.44 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

