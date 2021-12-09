Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 86,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,156,000 after purchasing an additional 42,938 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.32.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $534.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $549.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $496.94 and a 200 day moving average of $490.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

