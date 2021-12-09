Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) CEO Christopher E. Herald Acquires 50,000 Shares

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) CEO Christopher E. Herald purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of XPL opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.51. Solitario Zinc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solitario Zinc Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 230,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.