Insider Buying: Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG) Director John Ernest Black bought 25,000 shares of Regulus Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,326,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,459,095.12.

Shares of Regulus Resources stock opened at C$1.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.97. Regulus Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.70 and a 52-week high of C$1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$105.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.75.

Get Regulus Resources alerts:

About Regulus Resources

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Peru, Chile, the United States, and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.