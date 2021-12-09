Robert J. Krolik Sells 2,071 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Director Robert J. Krolik sold 2,071 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $27,316.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

REAL opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.65.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on REAL. Raymond James upgraded shares of RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on RealReal in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RealReal by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in RealReal by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 35,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in RealReal by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 345,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 72,612 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

