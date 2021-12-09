Michael Montano Sells 4,500 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $243,495.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $265,905.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $274,590.00.

Shares of TWTR opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.49 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average of $60.96. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

