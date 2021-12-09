Michael Montano Sells 4,500 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00.
- On Friday, November 5th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $243,495.00.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00.
- On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $265,905.00.
- On Monday, September 20th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $274,590.00.
Shares of TWTR opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.49 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average of $60.96. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $80.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
