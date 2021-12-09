John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by 48.6% over the last three years.
Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
