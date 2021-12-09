John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by 48.6% over the last three years.

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,540,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,894 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 8.20% of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund worth $57,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

