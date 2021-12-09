John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.8103 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has increased its dividend by 2.7% over the last three years.

Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.66. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

