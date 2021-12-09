FY2025 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Raised by Analyst

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $8.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.10.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.71. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 425.4% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 55,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 45,039 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 33,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.08%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.