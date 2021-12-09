Zcoin (XZC) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001381 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.