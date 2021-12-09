Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $104.50 million-$105.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.74 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.960-$-0.950 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.92.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of Asana stock opened at $80.01 on Thursday. Asana has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.35 and its 200 day moving average is $87.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 318.32% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.84 per share, for a total transaction of $24,960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,124,285.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 13,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,017,648 shares of company stock worth $178,694,782 and sold 112,440 shares worth $13,494,854. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.