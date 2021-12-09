Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LUV. Susquehanna cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised Southwest Airlines from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Southwest Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $45.27 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $42.39 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -905.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 947.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 392,163 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 127,949 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.