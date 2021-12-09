Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.92.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. Research analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 7.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

