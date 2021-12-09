iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 994.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 121,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,860,000 after acquiring an additional 89,363 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $61.90 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.87.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.