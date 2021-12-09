Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $113,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock opened at $116.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day moving average of $116.79. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.12 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.